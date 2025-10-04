Руска атака с дронове по пътнически влак в Украйна причини смърт и рани десетки (ВИДЕО)

Един човек е загинал, а над 30 са ранени, след като руски дронове удариха пътнически влак в Украйна. Сред пострадалите има и 3 деца.

This is a cargo train with a passenger coach for military personnel. The locomotive is covered in anti-drone cages, which indicates this isn't for civilian use.



Multiple times a year, going back to 2022, Ukraine claims a civilian train was attacked without any civilians ever… pic.twitter.com/bycMsvAPZp — Donald Rahl (@RahlDonald) October 4, 2025

Нападението е станало в Сумска област, докато влакът бил спрял на гара. Според местните власти атаките били две.

Първият дрон ударил влака, а вторият бил изстрелян, докато спешните служби евакуирали пострадалите.

Russian bastards launched a cowardly drone strike on Shostka railway station, Sumy region—killing at least 30 innocent Ukrzaliznytsia workers & passengers. This is premeditated terror! World, stop the rhetoric & act NOW to crush Putin’s war criminals. https://t.co/0YEsp9c34S pic.twitter.com/zzbel1f1H2 — Ben from Berlin 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 ✡️ (@BenfromBerlin24) October 4, 2025

През последните месеци Русия засили офанзивата си срещу Сумска област.

‼️Today, the russian terrorists deliberately hit a train station in Shostka, Sumy Region with UAV drones.



There’s at least 30 people injured, 3 of them are children.

One man was killed while inside one of the trains when the attack happened. #RussiaIsATerrorisSTate pic.twitter.com/ZZ7zZHuHd6 — Їne Back Їversen (@IneBackIversen) October 4, 2025

По данни на украинската армия руските войски вече се намират на около 20 километра от град Суми.