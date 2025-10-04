Руска атака с дронове по пътнически влак в Украйна причини смърт и рани десетки (ВИДЕО)

Един човек е загинал, а над 30 са ранени, след като руски дронове удариха пътнически влак в Украйна. Сред пострадалите има и 3 деца.

Нападението е станало в Сумска област, докато влакът бил спрял на гара. Според местните власти атаките били две.

Първият дрон ударил влака, а вторият бил изстрелян, докато спешните служби евакуирали пострадалите.

През последните месеци Русия засили офанзивата си срещу Сумска област.

По данни на украинската армия руските войски вече се намират на около 20 километра от град Суми.

